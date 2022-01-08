Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $252.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.