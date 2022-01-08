Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.18. Crane posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.