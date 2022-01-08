ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. ExlService has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.