Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.
Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.
Shares of PENN opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
