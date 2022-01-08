Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of PENN opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

