8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

