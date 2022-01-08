ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in ChargePoint by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

