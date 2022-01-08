Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308,695 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arconic were worth $23,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arconic by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.