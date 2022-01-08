Deutsche Bank AG Sells 129,716 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Alaska Air Group worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

