Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

