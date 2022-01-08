Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 2,271 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.