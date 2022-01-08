JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Embraer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 640,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $21,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

