Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CNR stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $67,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

