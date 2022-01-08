Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $262.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YARIY. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

