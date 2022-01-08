Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $262.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on YARIY. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.02.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
