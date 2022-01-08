Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

DADA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

