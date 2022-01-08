DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DOYU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

