Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter Sells 62 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 62 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $13,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01.

Shares of MAA opened at $216.42 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

