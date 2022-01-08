The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Sells $17,994.24 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $17,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mariann Wojtkun Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

