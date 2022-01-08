TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $11,865.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $11,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $171,716,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

