Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of ERAS opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Erasca in the third quarter worth approximately $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

