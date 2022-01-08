Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $275.00 at Truist Securities

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

