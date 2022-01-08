Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.65.
Shares of RKT opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.