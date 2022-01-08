Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Shares of RKT opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

