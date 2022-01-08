Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $160.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average of $124.66. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

