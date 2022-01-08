HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.36. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 43,454 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.99 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%. Equities research analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

