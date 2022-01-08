Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 30,178 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $148,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

