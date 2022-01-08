Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINE opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $226.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

