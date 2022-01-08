Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) versus Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vipshop alerts:

This table compares Vipshop and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30% Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vipshop and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.39 $905.28 million $1.25 7.14 Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.55 N/A N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and Lulus Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22 Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vipshop presently has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 138.79%. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 82.86%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Vipshop beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.