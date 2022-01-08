Reviewing Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Energizer $3.02 billion 0.90 $160.90 million $2.08 19.61

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Energizer beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

