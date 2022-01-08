Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 23,609 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BOX by 1,360.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 84.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 830,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.