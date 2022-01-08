MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.83.

MarketAxess stock opened at $378.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.05. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

