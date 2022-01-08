Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.31. 3,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 101,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Several research firms have commented on ESTA. Stephens upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.