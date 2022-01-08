Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) was down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.30. 437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

