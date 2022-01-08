Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92. 44,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,058,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 864,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

