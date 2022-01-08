Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 3,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,196,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

