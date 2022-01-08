Efraim Grinberg Sells 1,200 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $335,913.62.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $126,480.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,132.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $930.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.