Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.74.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $164.64 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

