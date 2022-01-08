Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,677,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 25.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after buying an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

