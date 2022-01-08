Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

