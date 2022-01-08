Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.