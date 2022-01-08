Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

CVE:ITR opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$165.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.03.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

