Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. Jabil has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 54,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

