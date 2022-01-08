U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USPH. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

USPH stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 118.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

