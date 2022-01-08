Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Decreases By 28.6%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCR. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

