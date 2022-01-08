Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Declines By 29.1%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,538,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 3,578,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 528.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

