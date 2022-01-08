Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Decreases By 29.3%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ERLFF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

