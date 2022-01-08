Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 798,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

SLB stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

