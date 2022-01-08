McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of MKC opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

