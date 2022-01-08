Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 55.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 227,855 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

ROST stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

