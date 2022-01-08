Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,492 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

