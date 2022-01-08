Thuan Pham Sells 1,189 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

