Thuan Pham Sells 1,189 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

