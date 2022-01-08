Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 8,200 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. IMARA Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

